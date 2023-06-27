German utility RWE has appointed Thomas Michel as chief operating officer (COO) for its rapidly expanding offshore wind business.

The company recently has created offshore operations as a new board division in recognition of the growing number of wind farms at sea operated by RWE and to place more management focus on the large projects under construction than before.

“For many years, Thomas and his operations team have been ensuring the reliable operation of our offshore fleet, ensuring that millions of households in Europe are supplied with green electricity from offshore wind farms,” RWE CEO Markus Krebber said.

Michel has been working in the wind sector for almost 15 years and dedicated most of his career to ensuring the safe operation of offshore wind assets as well as the commissioning of new wind farms, RWE said.

These include the utility’s 342MW Kaskasi array off the German North Sea Island of Heligoland, as well as the 857MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK.

Michel has first been responsible for operation and maintenance of the entire offshore wind fleet of E.ON, and later of RWE.

The company currently operates 19 offshore wind arrays in five countries, with a total installed capacity of 6.2GW, with RWE holding a 3.3GW share in these projects.