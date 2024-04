RWE Clean Energy, the number three US clean energy industry player, has formed a “strategic partnership” with Dallas-based WhiteRock Renewables to accelerate expansion of its onshore grid-scale battery energy storage, solar, and wind development pipeline.

The arrangement calls for closely held, privately owned WhiteRock to originate and develop 4-5GW of BESS, solar, and wind projects, and give RWE the option to acquire them as they reach maturity and are ready for a final investment decision.