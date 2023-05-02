Green power development giant RWE has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa under which the manufacturer is slated to supply 1GW of its largest onshore wind turbines for projects in Europe.

Siemens Gamesa will mainly supply turbines from its 5.X onshore platform with a flexible rated output of 6.6MW to 7MW, including for RWE’s German home market. Some projects will also use the manufacturer’s 4.X platform. The contract will include a service agreement.

The deal, which covers projects planned by 2027, comes amid a strong focus by the EU on securing the European wind power supply chain, with OEMs such as Siemens Gamesa facing intense financial pressure and posting big losses.

“With this contract, RWE has secured fixed delivery dates and a structured price settlement for a gigawatt volume,” RWE onshore wind and solar Europe & Australia CEO Katja Wünschel said.

“This means the supply chain for major large-scale components of new onshore wind farms in Europe is already in place.”

“The significance of this agreement for us at Siemens Gamesa extends beyond its magnitude, as it further enhances our collaboration with one of our key customers, RWE,” Siemens Gamesa’s onshore CEO Richard Luijendijk said.

“With this deal in effect, we can guarantee the timely and cost-effective availability of our best-in-class technology, the Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform.”

No financial details of the framework deal were disclosed.