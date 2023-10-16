German utility RWE is offering funded partnership opportunities for those with potential solutions for developing floating wind capacity in co-existence with other sea users, or while supporting biodiversity.

A competitive process to select partners for this initiative was launched today (Monday), with a deadline for submitting proposals set for 31 December, 2023.

RWE is one of the world’s leading developers of offshore wind, and is looking to lead the advance into floating wind in several global markets, including California, where it has already secured a commercial-scale floating wind lease.