Japan has opened its third offshore wind auction with sites totalling over 1GW of capacity up for offer, as Germany's RWE signals it is in the hunt for more capacity there after recently securing a project off the country’s west coast.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry opened the auction on Friday.

Up for grabs is one 600MW site off the coast off the Aomori prefecture, which is in the northern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu.