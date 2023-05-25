RWE has bought the 49% it didn’t already own in the Nordseecluster (North Sea cluster) complex of offshore wind projects from its partner Northland Power for €35m ($37.52m), which the German utility said offers significant synergies in development, construction and operation.

“Becoming the sole owner of the Nordseecluster aligns with our ambition to further grow our position as a global leader in offshore wind,” RWE offshore wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said.

“As it will be Germany’s first gigawatt-scale offshore wind cluster, it will provide us with significant size and scale.