German utility RWE has made its debut in Japan, and the wider APAC region, by securing a 684MW project to be located off the country’s west coast, facing the cities of Murakami and Tainai that will use 18MW turbines from GE.

Heading a consortium also featuring Japanese giants Mitsui and Osaka Gas, RWE was selected to develop, construct and operate a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm scheduled to complete its commissioning in June 2029.