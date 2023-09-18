A joint venture between Spain’s Saitec Offshore Technologies, German energy giant RWE and Japan’s Kansai Electric Power has started generating electricity from a 2MW pilot of a new floating wind platform in Spanish waters.

The floating offshore wind platform, dubbed DemoSATH, is moored at the 85m deep BiMEP test site, located two miles offshore and about 11 miles from the port of Bilbao, in the Cantabrian Sea.

Saitec Offshore's SATH technology is based on a concrete platform concept with a plug-and-play single-point mooring that can facilitate disconnection for operations and maintenance work.