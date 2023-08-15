Two of the world's leading offshore wind developers have warned that governments may need to change the rules for obtaining seabed rights if formats which allow uncapped bidding to secure concessions continue to produce “unsustainable” financial outcomes.

In latest earnings calls, executives from Orsted and RWE responded to a string of questions about the challenges that spiralling costs post to the offshore wind sector, amid strong interest about the implications of the recent lease sale staged by Germany.

In the 12 July tender, oil giants BP and TotalEnergies committed a total €12.6bn