Freja Offshore next year could receive a final central government green light to build its 2.5GW Mareld offshore wind array in the Skagerrak Strait that links the North and the Baltic Seas, CEO Magnus Hallmann told Recharge, pointing also to fewer military sensitivities in the area than off Sweden’s eastern coasts.

The Mainstream Renewable Power and Hexicon tie-up in April submitted a planning application for the floating wind project northwest of Sweden’s second largest city, Gothenburg. Regional county administrations now need to issue a recommendation on it by the end of the first quarter of 2024, after which in an “optimistic scenario” the central government in Stockholm will issue a decision before the summer of that year, he said in an interview.