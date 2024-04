Russian oil & gas firm Zarubezhneft is seeking to accelerate wind power projects in Vietnam as part of an ongoing cooperation agreement over energy in the Asian nation.

Zarubezhneft’s general director Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov staged a working visit to Hanoi this week and — at a special reception hosted by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh — he included wind power projects among areas ripe for increased cooperation, Vietnam’s government-run VNA news agency reported.