The renewables arm of Russia’s Rosatom is continuing to build wind farms using technology licensed from Enercon subsidiary Lagerwey, despite the impact of economic sanctions on the nation's energy sector.

The nuclear giant’s 160MW Kuzminskaya wind farm in Stavropol recently started to feed power into the grid, with the company boasting it hadn’t suspended construction despite sanctions pressure, and supposedly managed to replace western components with its own parts.

“By now, it has fed the first 100MW of electricity into the national power grid,” NovaWind CEO Grigoriy Nazarov said.