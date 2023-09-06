All nine members of a fisheries advisory board for Rhode Island coastal development regulators quit over offshore wind development this week.

The Fisheries Advisory Board (FAB) advises the state Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) on development activities in the Ocean State, including offshore wind.

FAB members said in their joint resignation letter addressed to CRMC executive director Jeff Willis that: “The Rhode Island CRMC has made deference to offshore wind developers its top priority regardless of the requirements of the Ocean SAMP [special area management plan], the cost to the environment, or the impacts to Rhode Island’s fishing industry.”