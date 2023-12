More of the North American grid is now at risk of failure during severe winter storms than in the past due to rising demand, insufficient generation, and inter-regional connectivity, but also increasing severity of winter storms, according to a report by North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

The areas at risk extend over much of the eastern two-thirds of the continent, “a much bigger area than we've seen in the past,” said Mark Olson, manager of reliability at NERC.