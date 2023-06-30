Germany’s Deutsche Bank gave a bullish view of the prospects for onshore wind turbine maker Nordex and its potential to benefit from fellow manufacturer Siemens Gamesa’s woes.

Deutsche Bank Research rated Nordex’s shares a ‘buy’ as they initiated coverage of the German manufacturer, claiming the market is underestimating Nordex’s potential for profitable growth in a global onshore wind market that is seeing big policy support thanks to its “compelling” case as a green power source.

“Onshore wind is one of the cheapest sources of energy available today based on levelised cost of energy with further cost reductions forecast.