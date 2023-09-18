Six governors of pioneering states in US offshore wind signed a letter urging President Joe Biden to rescue the faltering sector by releasing critical tax credit guidance as well as streamlining project permitting and enabling federal-state revenue sharing.

The governors of Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island, collectively “responsible for 100% of the commitments to build offshore wind in the US to date”, warned that “inflationary pressures, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have created extraordinary economic challenges”.