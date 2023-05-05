Although the US offshore wind sector saw “significant progress” in 2022 with its pipeline reaching 51.3GW across 32 leases, supply chain and inflationary pressures drove up expected power prices and “cast doubt on the economic viability” of some projects, Washington, DC trade group American Clean Power Association (ACP) noted in its 2023 market report.

“American offshore wind power is vital to accelerating the deployment of clean energy and the industry is stepping up to the plate to invest,” said John Hensley, ACP’s vice president of research & analytics.