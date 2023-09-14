Brazilian state oil & gas group Petrobras unveiled plans for 23GW more potential offshore wind – including a floating project off Rio de Janeiro – as it set out its stall to be the nation’s biggest player in wind at sea.

Petrobras said it has filed requests with Brazil’s environmental protection agency Ibama over potential development in 10 regions.

The company said the filings mark the start of its major solo push into offshore wind and are additional to existing moves underway with partners, such as the link-up with Norwegian oil group Equinor announced earlier this year.