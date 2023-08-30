Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen has announced the start of consultations for two more offshore wind zones in the country and promised to have all six zones fully declared by mid-2024.

Consultations regarding the Bass Straight region, near the Tasmanian coast, will begin in October and for Western Australia’s Perth-Bunbury zone the same process will start in November, Bowen told an audience at GWEC’s APAC Summit in Melbourne.

One-year ago Australia announced six proposed regions defined as offering world-class offshore wind energy potential.