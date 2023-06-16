Ireland’s first gigascale offshore wind farm – Fred Olsen Seawind and EDF’s Codling – won its 1.3GW of capacity in the nation’s first auction with a strike price of €89.82/MWh ($98.3/MWh).

The winning price emerged as the Oslo-listed parent group of Fred Olsen Seawind told investors that Irish network operator Eirgrid had confirmed Codling as a winner in the auction, following preliminary results in mid-May.

Codling – which is 50/50 owned by Fred Olsen and EDF – was the largest winner in the round, Ireland’s first for offshore wind, which awarded four projects 3.1GW