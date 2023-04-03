Twenty-five kilometres out to sea from the site of Japan’s 2011 Fukishima-Daiichi nuclear disaster, plans are gathering pace to build a two-unit floating wind power project. Though at 30MW small in size at a time when international energy developers are gearing up to build gigawatt-scale arrays in the world’s major maritime provinces, the pilot could be disproportionately influential to both the emerging sector as well as Japan’s wider industrial future.

The project, being built by utility Tokyo Gas, is a return to deep water wind for the Asian island nation, an early adopter of floating technology that within three years of the melt-down in Fukushima had switched-on the world’s first multi-unit array – the eponymous Fukushima