Successful bidders from onshore wind tenders in the past two years will be offered the chance to hand back the capacity secured in auctions to avoid projects not being built due to ‘significant cost increases’, the cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided.

Winning projects from tendering rounds in 2021 and 2022 with a combined volume of about 5GW have not yet been realised, according to the economics and climate ministry.

“The main reason for this is the extraordinarily high increase in costs.