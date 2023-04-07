A US authorised fisheries management council submitted letters yesterday (Thursday) to federal regulators and the governor of the West Coast state of Oregon calling for the rescinding of designated offshore wind “call areas” off the state’s coastline.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional bodies designated under federal law with oversight of the nation’s fishing resources.

“Despite the engagement of the Council and multiple fishery stakeholders, the areas being considered for OSW [offshore wind] energy development off the coast of Oregon may not be compatible with fisheries,” said the letter sent by chairman Marc Gorelnik.