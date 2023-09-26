In the two and half years since President Joe Biden set ambitious offshore wind targets of 30GW by 2030 and 110GW by 2050 the US sector has gone from explosions of exuberance to a crisis of confidence, yet Tony Appleton, offshore wind director at engineering and construction firm Burns & McDonnell, reckons that roller coaster effect should be regarded as "almost the normal."
'Reset' | US offshore wind's crisis offers lessons for future growth, says industry veteran
The sector has been in difficult straits before and come through stronger, argues Burns & McDonnell's Tony Appleton
26 September 2023 14:36 GMT Updated 26 September 2023 14:36 GMT
By