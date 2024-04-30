The Republican head of the powerful Texas General Land Office (GLO) Dawn Buckingham heaped scorn on President Joe Biden's climate goals, saying she would not “be influenced by the ‘green’ policy agenda” when deciding on coastal access for offshore wind developers in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

“Introducing hundreds of wind turbines across 410,060 acres (1,659km2) of ecologically sensitive ocean is reckless,” she said in a letter to federal offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).