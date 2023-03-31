The House of Representatives on Thursday approved an energy bill backed by majority Republicans, setting the stage for a potential compromise with President Joe Biden on proposals to overhaul cumbersome federal permitting that threatens to undermine US action on climate.

It passed in a 225-204 vote with four Democrats supporting the measure, one Republican against, and six lawmakers absent. Republicans have a narrow 222-213 majority in the 435-seat lower house of Congress.

The bill, HR 1, is a top legislative priority for Republicans who regained control of the House in January.