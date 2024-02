Spanish oil & gas major Repsol as part of a strategic update plans to boost its renewables generation capacity to between 9 and 10GW by 2027 through organic development, with an investment of €3bn ($3.26bn) to €4bn.

That would be up from more than 2.8GW currently installed in Spain, the US, Chile, Italy and Portugal, and compares to a target from the previous strategic plan of 6GW for 2025.