Repowering ageing wind farms with powerful and efficient modern turbines can give European nations a major clean power boost while avoiding many of the obstacles presented by permitting procedures and restricted grid access, according to a leading renewables player.

“Repowering is one of the big opportunities that Europe has to meet its objectives in the least disruptive way possible. I think we can benefit from the fact that we are the continent that pioneered wind energy,” said Jose Entrecanales, chief financial and sustainability officer at Madrid-based Acciona Energia.