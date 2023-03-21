German power giant RWE saw its renewables businesses help profits beat forecasts last year amid an international expansion campaign but expects earnings to dip in 2023, partly as government revenue caps bite.

RWE posted full-year adjusted net profit of €3.2bn ($3.4bn) in 2022, double 2021's figure, which it said beat its outlook helped by renewable capacity expansion, power prices and “a very strong” contribution from its trading arm.

The group – which has set out its stall to become a major global renewables force via deals such as its takeover of the Con Edison green power business in the US – saw profits grow at its offshore wind and onshore wind & solar divisions.