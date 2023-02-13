A row between indigenous reindeer herders and one of Europe’s largest onshore wind projects blew up again after the Norwegian government was accused of putting renewable energy above human rights by failing to act on a 2021 court ruling.

Sami herders are furious that all turbines at Statkraft’s 1GW Fosen Vind project are still spinning, despite an October 2021 ruling by Norway’s Supreme Court saying permits for around half the multi-phase wind complex were invalid as they violate cultural heritage rights under UN conventions.