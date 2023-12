Norway’s Statkraft and its partners will pay reindeer herders millions of dollars to avoid having to tear down part of a huge onshore wind project that was found to violate their human rights, although a dispute with another group rumbles on.

A deal was struck this week between Statkraft and one group of Sami reindeer herders who have in recent years found themselves sharing a home with the state-owned green power giant’s 1GW Fosen Vind project that is among Europe's largest.