Along with its mammoth offshore wind awards, New York added 2.4GW of onshore solar, wind, and hydroelectric capacity that brings total renewable energy procurement to 6.4GW.

The 22 projects include 14 new solar arrays, six repowered and one new wind farm, and a return-to-service hydropower facility.

They are distributed throughout the state and will power 560,000 homes while spurring over $4bn in investment and creating some 4,100 jobs.