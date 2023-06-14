Offshore wind developers in the US and beyond are taking steps to counter the impacts of inflation on project economics, including through a renewed focus on pursuing returns over market scale, a leading sector analyst told Recharge.

Westwood Global Energy Group in a new report on the inflation challenge reckons the global sector could face a $280bn costs-hit over the next decade.

The report found that inflation has spiked sector costs by some 20% in the last two years, resulting in projects in the US and other markets being delayed and even withdrawn and offtake contracts renegotiated as developers adjust.