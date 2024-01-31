Supply chain headwinds and price pressures may have dominated the headlines in 2023, but a leading industry report found that the global offshore wind sector still enjoyed a year of record activity, helped by growth in the mature projects pipeline and a surge in late-stage mergers & acquisitions, turbine orders and final investment decisions for projects.

The ‘Offshore wind: 2023 in review’ report, published by energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie on Wednesday, acknowledged that the offshore sector had received a wake up call in 2023, yet underlying growth and advances in the mature projects pipeline suggested momentum will remain strong in 2024.