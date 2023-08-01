The Department of Energy (DoE) has launched an initiative to re-purpose an initial 70,000 acres (283km2) of its land for clean energy generation including some previously used in the US nuclear weapons programme.

“We are all about deploy, deploy, deploy clean energy and these lands will enable us to do that,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who expects the agency in the “coming months” to solicit private sector lease proposals for five locations.

“It’s a good deal, it’s a huge opportunity,” she told an audience of industry officials on Friday, noting that planning for the Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative has been ongoing for eight years.