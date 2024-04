North American wind and solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices showed increased stability in the first quarter, but the relative calm probably won’t last long amid growing demand and macroeconomic, regulatory, supply chain, and trade pressures, according to LevelTen Energy, operator of the world’s largest PPA marketplace.

P25 PPA offer prices – the most competitive 25th percentile of total PPAs – rose less than 1% versus the same 2023 period, withwind up 2.4%