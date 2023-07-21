A US congressional representative from the state of New Jersey is sponsoring an amendment to an aviation bill to ensure that offshore wind farms will not “weaken, degrade, interfere with, or nullify the capability of radar relied upon” by civil and military air transport, according to its sponsor.

Republican representative Chris Smith's proposed amendment would also require the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to “conduct a comprehensive review of the sufficiency of the process used to approve offshore wind projects in areas critical to air travel and national security,” he said during House debate today (21 July).