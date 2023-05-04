Pattern Energy has selected Quanta Services and Hitachi Energy for construction and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) equipment supply for its $8bn, multi-gigawatt SunZia transmission and wind project, the largest renewables development in the western hemisphere.

Quanta will construct the proposed 550-mile (885-km), 525kV line that will deliver up to 3GW of clean power from a massive future 3.5GW wind farm in central New Mexico across desert terrain west to Arizona for grid connections to adjacent states including California. It will also build the HVDC converter stations.