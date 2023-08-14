Deutsche Bank has lowered its target price for Danish wind turbine giant Vestas, which last week posted a net loss of €115m ($126m) in the second quarter of this year, almost unchanged from the same period last year.

“While investors can breathe a sigh of relief as Vestas did not add to the headlines on turbine quality issues, the troubles impacting the industry are clearly not over,” analyst Gael de-Bray said in a note to investors.

“Quality topics have [been] and are likely to remain a recurring theme that pops up sporadically and uncertainty is likely to weigh on the shares in the near term.”