Queen Elizabeth Prize-winning wind power pioneer Henrik Stiesdal spoke of his pride on receiving the award often known as the ‘Nobel Prize of engineering’ – but fears that the turbine industry he helped to shape is now pushing growth too far.

Stiesdal, who shares the 2024 QEPrizewith fellow wind innovator Andrew Garrad, said that he and other veterans of the early days of the modern industry could have “no clue whatsoever” that the small kilowatt-scale turbines they helped design would grow into the multi-megawatt giants of today that are slated to play a pivotal role in saving the planet from global warming.