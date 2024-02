Prysmian has landed a bundle of contracts totalling €5bn ($5.4bn), the “largest ever” deal for the Italian cable-making giant, to help bring offshore wind power to the heart of Germany.

Prysmian has finalised the three contracts with German transmission system operator Amprion.

They will support the transmission of the energy generated in the North Sea to the west and south of Germany, said Prysmian in an announcement today (Thursday).