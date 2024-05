New Jersey opened its fourth offshore wind solicitation 30 April seeking between 1.2-4GW of capacity to add to its nation-leading 5.2GW already under contract, the state Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) announced.

Propelled by staunch sector supporter governor Phil Murphy, the state has set a goal of 11GW by 2040 and invested hundreds of millions into offshore wind port, supply chain, and transmission infrastructure.