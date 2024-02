Principle Power is in line to equip a gigawatt-scale project off South Korea in another boost to the floating wind pioneer's ambitions in the fast-emerging market and globally.

A subsidiary of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has awarded a key front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract to get development of the Haewoori 2 and 3 floating offshore wind arrays underway off the coast of Ulsan, each with capacity for 500MW.