Norwegian green power giant Statkraft “would certainly consider using Chinese wind turbines in Europe”, if those fulfil certain quality, safety and transparency criteria, Claus Urbanke, vice president for wind and solar at the company’s German unit told Recharge.

Urbanke spoke during the Husum Wind trade exposition and conference after Chinese OEM Sany revealed to Recharge it plans to install the first 10MW onshore wind turbines in Germany and is also looking for a manufacturing site to produce such super-sized machines in Europe in coming years.