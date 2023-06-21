Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia and French peer TotalEnergies are to explore potential offshore wind opportunities in Portugal together, ahead of that country’s planned push to rapidly build up 10GW of capacity in the sector.

Galp, which has significant investments in Brazilian oilfields, has already heavily invested in solar energy projects in Portugal and Spain but has so far held back from commitments to the offshore wind sector.

TotalEnergies was an early mover into offshore wind among oil majors, as a partner in the 1.1GW