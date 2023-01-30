The Portuguese economics and maritime ministry has published proposed zones for offshore wind sites that jointly have a potential for more than 11GW of green power, mostly from floating turbines.

The publication is part of a public hearing that started today (Monday) ahead of the Iberian country’s first offshore wind tender, which is slated to take place towards the end of this year.

Six of the sites – with a combined area of 3,202.9km2 – are reserved for 10GW of floating wind and are spread along the Portuguese coast from North to South, the proposal seen by Recharge shows.