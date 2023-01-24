Portugal plans to hold its first offshore wind tender by the end of this year, Prime Minister António Costa said.

“We maintain our strong bet on renewable energies,” Costa said in a tweet, speaking at a visit to Cape Verde.

“By the last quarter of this year, we will launch the first international offshore wind energy tender and, already this week, we will open the public hearing of the proposals for the delimitation of deployment areas.”

Portugal in the wake of the recent energy crisis triggered by the Russian war on Ukraine has further increased its already ambitious renewable power expansion plans.