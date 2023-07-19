Portugal has sharply raised its ambitions for a first auction of offshore floating windfarm lease rights in line with the recommendations of a government-appointed working group.

The offshore wind tender, expected to reach its conclusion next year, will target a total installed capacity of between 2 and 3.5GW, up from an earlier goal of around 1GW announced when the tender plans were first announced in May, environment and climate action minister Duarte Cordeiro told Reuters news agency today (Tuesday).

Cordeiro said several projects were already lining up to compete in the auction, referring to a flurry of partnerships and cooperation agreements that have been announced by companies interested in offshore wind opportunities in the country.