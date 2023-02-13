A unnamed offshore wind developer is already in talks over use of a planned offshore wind terminal to construct projects in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), the maritime infrastructure pacesetter that has added the region to its growing US ambitions told Recharge.

Crowley has signed a ‘right of first refusal’ to lease and develop an offshore wind facility at Louisiana’s Port Fourchon, some 158km (97 miles) south of New Orleans.

The agreement would give Crowley right to lease and develop a 40-acre (16ha) site at the port for potential staging and assembly of offshore wind projects in the Gulf.