The California Energy Commission (CEC) has published a draft of its strategic plan for offshore wind for public review and comment, in what developers see as an important step forward for a state with ambitions of becoming a leading market for floating wind.

The draft strategic plan was issued in accordance with California's Assembly Bill (AB) 525 — passed in 2021 — which aims to provide a framework for offshore wind energy developments in federal waters off California

Chaired by David Hochschild, the CEC had already published preliminary reports on offshore wind under the AB 525 mandate, providing assessments of the economic benefits and plans for the deployment of turbines in coordination with federal, state, local agencies and other stakeholders.

...